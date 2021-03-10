Bradenton man charged with hitting police officer, EMT

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been charged with assaulting a paramedic and a police officer after they responded to a call to help him, police say.
An arrest report from the Bradenton Police Department says police and a rescue crew responded to a medical emergency call from Ezequiel Garcia at a home on 17th Ave. West.
When the police officer asked Garcia to end the 911 call, Garcia rose to his feet, striking the officer and the paramedic in the face several times, the report said. Garcia then fled the residence. After running through a parking lot, police say Garcia broke a window of a neighboring apartment and climbed through the window.
Once inside the apartment, he grabbed the son of the apartment’s resident and refused to release him until police arrived to take him into custody.
Garcia was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on an emergency medical technician and burglary with assault and battery.
