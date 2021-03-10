Bill co-sponsored by Suncoast Congressman Buchanan will help expand vaccine access to veterans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bill co-sponsored by Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan to help increase access to the COVID vaccine for U.S. veterans passed in the U.S House Tuesday.
The VA VACCINE Act, would expand the Veterans Administration’s authority to provide vaccines to all veterans and their caregivers. Buchanan cosponsored the bill after hearing reports of local veterans unable to get the vaccine, including a 95-year-old Sarasota man with a pacemaker.
“It’s a national disgrace and unacceptable that aging veterans with health conditions are being turned away and denied the vaccine because of a loophole in VA rules,” Buchanan said. “The Senate should quickly follow suit and send this important legislation to the president’s desk that will more than double the amount of veterans eligible to receive the vaccine from the VA and help save lives.”
The act would close a loophole in current rules that prohibits VA officials from administering the vaccine to anyone except individuals already registered in department medical care programs. Currently, less than a half of all veterans are enrolled in healthcare services at the VA.
