A chilly start to Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was cold Monday morning with lows in the mid 40′s. Brrrrrr.... It will be cool once again to start the day on Tuesday with lows in the low to mid 50′s. This is slightly below the average of 56 degrees. The humidity remains very low which will make it feel cooler along with winds out of the NE at 10 mph.
It will be sunny so remember to put on the sunscreen as the UV index will be very high. Temperatures will warm into the low 70′s near the beaches and around 75 elsewhere.
Wednesday look great with lows in the upper 50′s and highs near 78 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies through the day and no mention of any rain as very dry air remains.
Now by Thursday the high pressure ridge will have slipped off the coast of NE Florida which will swing our winds around to the ESE which will warm things up into the low 80′s for most everyone and mid to upper 70s near the beaches. Look for a slight increase in humidity on Thursday.
Friday through Sunday we can expect beautiful weather to continue with highs in the low 80′s and lows in the low 60′s each day under mostly sunny skies and no mention of any rain.
For boaters expect winds out of the ENE at 10 knots and seas 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
