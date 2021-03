SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s another cool start Tuesday, but these cold mornings are coming to an end. We’re still in a very dry weather pattern through at least St. Patrick’s Day. But there’s a cold front we’re tracking with potential for showers and thunderstorms for March 18th and 19th. Until then, it’s sunscreen and gradually warmer temperatures, with 80s coming back for this weekend and beyond!