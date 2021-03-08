Vaccine operations continue in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota is continuing its first-dose clinic Tuesday at the Sarasota Square Mall by appointment only for those who already received an appointment notice.
Walk-ups will not be accepted. Vaccines are scheduled up to account number 82,904 in Sarasota County. So far, the city has vaccinated more than 107,168 community members.
The county uses the Everbridge platform for appointments and not the state vaccine system. Manatee County has also started using Everbridge for vaccine registration and the text notification number is the same. Residents that are registered in Sarasota and manatee counties should pay close attention to all appointment notices and locations.
- Those receiving appointment notifications must respond. Options for notice responses are: 1. Confirming the appointment, 2. I am unavailable at this time, or 3. Opt-out, delete my account.
- Do not to re-register or create a new account for second-dose appointments. If you are locked out of your account or are experiencing difficulties logging in please do not create a new account – instead contact the Registration team at 941-861-VAXS (8297) or through county social media @SRQCountyGov for assistance.
- If you received your vaccine outside of Sarasota county, please remove yourself/account from the registration system.
- Individuals who are positive with COVID-19 should remain quarantined and not come to any vaccination site. For questions on your registration or account number call 941-861-VAXS. If you’re experiencing symptoms of COVD-19 consult your primary care physician and/or visit one of two testing sites.
- For questions about account registration and appointments contact the Vaccine Registration team through social media @SRQCOuntyGov, or through the Vaccine Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
- The Department of Health-operated clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall is distributing the Moderna vaccine, operating 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment only. No vaccine is left overnight, and end-of day walk-up appointments are not accepted.
- State-operated Second-Dose Clinics:
- Individuals who received their first dose at the state-operated vaccine clinic at Suncoast Technical College, Feb. 20-21, should plan to receive their second Moderna vaccine approximately 28 days later from the state at the same location.
- Individuals who received their first dose at the state-operated vaccine clinic at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds, Feb. 27-28, should plan to receive their second Pfizer vaccine approximately 21 days later from the state, at the same location.
- Individuals who received their first dose at the city-operated vaccine clinic at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, Feb. 27-28, should plan to receive their second Moderna vaccine approximately 28 days later from the state, at the same location.
