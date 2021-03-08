Stimulus money could go to ‘resiliency’ plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Monday that some of the new federal stimulus money heading to Florida could be used to fund his $1 billion “resiliency” proposal to help state and local agencies combat the effects of climate change. With the state government expected to receive about $8 billion from a package that still needs final congressional approval, DeSantis said one use could be to fund water projects, which could include his climate change resiliency efforts.
DeSantis also suggested the federal money could offset a potential need to issue bonds for the work, as Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns about adding to the state’s long-term debt. “I feel confident that we will be able to put a lot of that money towards our Resilient Florida program,” DeSantis told reporters Monday in the Capitol.
“I think it’s a really good use of money in terms of infrastructure. It’s infrastructure we needed to have done anyways. And I was even willing to do some bonding to do that, because of how cheap the money is. But given the constraints of this program, that may be one way, and I know (Senate President Wilton) Simpson and (House Speaker) Chris Sprowls are interested in that.”
DeSantis’ Resilient Florida proposal has called for spending $25 million during the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year as debt service to issue bonds. He would increase the state funding by $25 million a year the next three years as part of long-term bonding run through a non-profit entity that would be called the Resiliency Florida Financing Corp. Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, has countered DeSantis’ resiliency proposal with a series of measures that would include putting up $25 million this year and setting aside up to $100 million a year starting in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to help local governments combat rising sea levels.
None of the money would be bonded. Among other things, the House proposal also would ask Floridians in 2022 to approve a tax break for people who elevate their homes to avoid the threat of flooding. Simpson, R-Trilby, suggested last week the federal money could be used to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund, offsetting any potential tax on Florida businesses, along with going toward road projects, water infrastructure and bulking up state reserves.
