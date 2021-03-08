Starting next Monday, DeSantis will lower vaccine age requirement to 60

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that beginning next Monday, March 15, the COVID-19 vaccine age requirement will be lowered to 60.
Previously, the requirement had been 65 and older. As more shipments of vaccines come into the state, the governor said that the need for the vaccine has softened, making an expansion of distribution possible. DeSantis says he expects the state to vaccinate 3 million seniors.
DeSantis had previously hinted that the age range would be changing last week after opening up distribution to law enforcement, firefighters, teachers and school employees over the age of 50.
You can watch the announcement below:
