Sarasota woman wins $2 million prize from scratch-off lottery ticket

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman claimed a $2 million dollar prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Dana Spencer, 54, of Sarasota, claimed the prize from the $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.00.
Spencer purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5804 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in January and features more than $244.8 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.49.
Players can also enter non-winning GOLD RUSH SUPREME tickets into the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play Promotion! In each of the eight drawings, one player will win a growing jackpot prize starting at $10,000, five players will each win $5,000, 15 players will each win $1,000, and 20 players will each win $500. For more information, visit www.flalottery.com.
Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the fiscal year 2019-20.
Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $600 or more. Players can request a claim appointment at Headquarters and district offices through the Lottery’s website, at www.flalottery.com/howToClaim. Players can still utilize the secured drop box located at each district office or mail in tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or a district office.
