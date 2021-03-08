Rats invade homes on Deming Avenue in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Deming avenue in North Port might look like a normal street in an average neighborhood, but one house on the block hides a very large problem.
“It’s full of rats and they come out looking for food,” said North Port resident Mary Jane Hayes.
Mary Jane Hayes lives next door to the vacant home filled with furry squatters, which she said chased out a human squatter out of fear.
“I saw him come out there and I said what are you doing and I said what are you doing? And he said jeez there were so many rats in there I was afraid they were going to bite me,” said Hayes.
Which for Hayes became a nightmare on Deming avenue when the rats started to move-in to her home.
Hayes said she couldn’t figure out how they were getting into her home, until she enlisted professional help, that’s when she learned overcrowding from the vacant home next door sent the rats right through the water pipes.
“He says the only way I can think of is the toilet,” said Hayes.
Wishing to flush the whole situation down the drain, Hayes said she took the issue of the vacant home to the city.
“Well I talked for 10 minutes and she kept slamming the gavel for me to stop but I wanted people to realize and for somebody to do something,” said Hayes.
“We are certainly looking into it,” said City of Northport Public Information Officer Josh Taylor
Taylor said the house has been an issue since the mid-2000′s and has racked up huge charges over the years.
“The house has more than half a million dollars in liens against this home for various unsafe structures and other types of violations and fines,” said Taylor.
Taylor said the city’s main goal is to get the owner or owners to fix the property, but since the property has been vacant and has been for years the matter is complicated.
“There are additional steps that we can take to try to get compliance and go forward from there,” said Taylor.
Taylor said the city is trying to do what they can within their code and the law and continue to resolve the situation, hoping someone ideally the owner will come forward.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.