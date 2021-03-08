North Port Police make arrest for string of burglaries

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries near North Port Blvd.
Tyler Kirby, 19, was arrested for allegedly breaking into several vehicles in a neighborhood in North Port. NPPD says that Kirby is being charged with eight counts of Burglary along with charges of Property Damage and Grand Theft.
Police say that while locking your vehicle doesn’t guarantee something won’t happen, thieves typically target easy opportunities such as open windows or unlocked cars.
