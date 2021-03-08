Manatee Co. Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered adult.
20-year-old Nadia L. Montemarano was last seen in 4800 block of 29th Avenue West, Bradenton at around 11 a.m. Monday morning after telling family members that she was planning to harm herself.
She is 5′1, 140 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She left in an unknown vehicle and has not had contact with her family since. Anyone with information on Nadia’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011
