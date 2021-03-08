Local expert weighs in about new CDC guidelines

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Doctor Manuel Gordillo, the Suncoast’s leading expert on the Coronavirus, weighed in on the new CDC guidelines for those already vaccinated.
Dr. Gordillo sat down exclusively with ABC7 to talk about the latest CDC findings.
Gordillo says, “This guidance is the beginning,” when referring to the long road still ahead until complete normalcy can be considered.
The CDC says those who are vaccinated can now:
- Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.
- Visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.
- Refrain from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Dr. Gordillo says these guidelines, “...focus on not so much on what you can do in public, but what you can do in private. So basically, no if you are getting together with a small group of friends and family and everyone is vaccinated you can get together with all of them no masks, no social distancing, indoors.”
As for meeting with others who are not vaccinated, Dr. Gordillo says, “the decision is who’s there, is everyone low risk... if there’s no one in the group that is high risk, unvaccinated... you can get together without distancing and without a mask. However, if there is somebody in the group that is high risk then you have to wear a mask, and it’s better to get together outdoors rather than indoors.”
The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people continue to take these COVID-19 precautions when in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households, and when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19:
- Wear a well-fitted mask.
- Stay at least 6 feet from people you do not live with.
- Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings.
- Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Follow guidance issued by individual employers.
- Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.
While there still is a way to go, Dr. Gordillo says that soon coronavirus could be like just getting a normal cold,
“People getting vaccinated are the ones who are high risk. If we protect the most vulnerable, then the disease is going to become like any other cold that will make you sick and stay at home for a number of days but it’s not going to send you to the hospital or kill you.”
You can read the full CDC guidelines here.
