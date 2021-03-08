5,000 get vaccinated at first-dose clinic in Venice

Venice, Fla. (WWSB) - A state-operated pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic took place Sunday at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Fairgrounds, administering 5,000 first dose vaccinations.
Suncoast resident Zerbe Sodervick was one of those who received the Modern vaccine after waiting for two months. She said even though her registration process took a while, after finally receiving the shot she said everything else was easy.
“Boy once you get in that line it just flies, It’s not as difficult as a flu shot, so it was good,” said Sodervick.
Sodervick said what surprised her the most was the efficiency of the clinic getting people in-and-out as soon as possible.
“Everybody is so good at working you through the traffic lines,” said Sodervick.
Venice resident Abel Reny also received his first dose after signing up last month, he said he was also surprised at the efficiency of the clinic in relation to the number of people booked.
“I got here at 11:30 not sure what time it is now, I am telling you it is so well-run and organized it is so impressive what they are doing here,” said Reny.
After receiving his first dose, Reny believes the future will be a little brighter.
“I’m just so pleased and so excited at the fact and hope that we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Reny.
A light at the end of the tunnel Sodervick said gives her a sense of positivity.
“It’s inspiring to see everybody else around here doing this, it gives you a lot of positive feelings,” said Sodervick.
Sarasota County will have two more vaccine clinics at the Sarasota Square Mall booking 6,000 appointments in total, eligibility for those will be based on county registration by the next account number in-line, not zip code or area.
