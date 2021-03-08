A cool night across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Grab the jacket as temperatures are on the fall for the overnight! As we head into the morning commute hours on Monday, temperatures could well be in the 40′s. along with windy conditions. However, temperatures will quickly climb in the afternoon as sunshine takes over. The small craft advisory stays in effect into Monday and expect moderately choppy waters much of the week. High temperatures throughout the week will continue to get warmer and we will return to the 80′s by the end of the week. Rain is not expected over the next 7 days.