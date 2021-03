SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our mornings stay cool for a couple more days, but we’re tracking warmer air to end the week, and the sunshine for which the Suncoast is famous - especially during Spring Break. This is also a quiet and dry weather pattern for several days. Right now in the long-range computer models, we’re looking at Friday, March 19th as our next significant chance for rain. Until then, don’t forget the sunscreen!