Cold start, warm finish

Futurecast
By Mike Modrick | March 8, 2021 at 4:17 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 4:17 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday morning is our coldest morning of the week, with 40s to start, and still just low 70s to end the day.

Highs Monday
Highs Monday (Source: Station)

But we’re tracking warmer air to end the week, and the sunshine for which the Suncoast is famous - especially during Spring Break.

Highs Friday
Highs Friday (Source: Station)

This is also a quiet and dry weather pattern for several days. Right now in the long-range computer models, we’re looking at Friday, March 19th as our next significant chance for rain. Until then, don’t forget the sunscreen!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.