Cold start, warm finish

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday morning is our coldest morning of the week, with 40s to start, and still just low 70s to end the day.
But we’re tracking warmer air to end the week, and the sunshine for which the Suncoast is famous - especially during Spring Break.
This is also a quiet and dry weather pattern for several days. Right now in the long-range computer models, we’re looking at Friday, March 19th as our next significant chance for rain. Until then, don’t forget the sunscreen!
