City of Venice hosts two-day blood drive

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - OneBlood is hosting a two-day blood drive outside Venice City Hall on Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11.
The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Anyone who has not donated in the past 56 days is invited to attend.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors. However, donors are asked to wear a mask and will be socially distanced while aboard the bloodmobile known as the Big Red Bus.
In addition to the joy of providing life to others through this donation, donors will receive a St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt as well as a $10 eGift Card. Other benefits of donating are a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Additionally, all successful donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
While appointments are not required, they are strongly recommended in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
You can make an appointment for Wednesday here, and for Thursday here.
