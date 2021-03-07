Sarasota Art Festival wraps up Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Spring Fine Art Festival is wrapping up on Sunday, March 7th at J.D. Hamel Park in Downtown Sarasota.
The Spring Fine Art Festival brings artisans from across America to show off their original work. The gallery is comprised of several different mediums such as paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, digital art, and much more.
This event is being produced by Paragon Festivals with the help of the Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association. In addition to all the beautiful artwork, the Humane Society of Sarasota County will have their Big Mac Mobile Adoption unit onsite.
This event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. COVID-19 safety procedures are in places such as hand sanitization stations and booth spacing. Also, attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
You can find more information about this event here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.