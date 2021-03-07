The rain has come and gone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After quite a damp start to our weekend, the rain is no out of here and we are dealing with left over clouds. Those clouds will start to break up as we head into Sunday. Although Sunday looks sunny, the winds and cooler temperatures will settle in as highs only climb to the lower 70′s. Winds will be quite breezy as well even as we head into the new week. A small craft advisory is in place until Monday at 8am but expect moderately choppy waters even into midweek.