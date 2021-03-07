New state-run vaccine site to open Monday at Manatee Public Safety Center

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - More residents in the Manatee Counties vaccine pool system will be getting their names called, as the county is set to open a second vaccine site on Monday.
The new clinic will be the county’s Public Safety Center and will be an eight-week vaccine site run by the state, Public Safety Director Jacob Saur told ABC7.
The site is a partnership between the county’s Public Safety Department and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The state will provide the vaccines and manage the site, which will give first-dose vaccines for 4 weeks followed by 4 weeks of second-dose vaccines.
Jacob Saur said at a press conference this week that he expects everyone to have their name called by the end of March.
“I think with the Tom Bennett park site and then operating the public safety center closed pod site with the assistance of the state, we’re going to see us move through this vaccine waiting pool for those 65 and older, law-enforcement officers and K-12 teachers that qualify very quickly,” says Saur.
Saur says his staff will begin training the state at the Public Safety Center on Monday morning, and will begin scheduling appointments for vaccines by noon. He says 1,000 people will be vaccinated there a day.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.