Good Morning Suncoast Sunday Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s rain is gone, after bringing in a third of an inch (0.32″ at SRQ Airport). Now we return to our regularly scheduled sunny and dry weather pattern - Perfect for the beach, but dry for almost two weeks before we get another cold front that could bring a little more rain. We have a slightly cool start to the week ahead, then the 80s return by the end of the week. It’s sunscreen and beach umbrellas for several days. Just secure that beach umbrella for a couple of breezy days ahead!