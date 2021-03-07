Carla Wallenda, member of the famous ‘Flying Wallendas’ dead at 85

(WWSB) - Carla Wallenda, a member of the famous ‘Flying Wallendas,’ has passed away, her family confirms.
Wallenda’s son Rick confirmed the news in an Instagram post Saturday.
“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of the greatest performers of all time, and my mother, Carla Wallenda. Just one day after the anniversary of my brother Mario’s passing,” reads the post.
Wallenda was an aerialist. She was 85-years-old.
ABC7 interviewed Carla in 2018.
