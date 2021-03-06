Venice Theatre opens for spring season

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Theatre will be opening its door for the second time since the Coronavirus shut down almost all performing arts centers across the county.
Beginning March 26th, the theater will present a new series of live shows in its Jervey Theatre. The first performance will be an original cabaret from Michelle Kasanofsky titled “2020: The Year That Almost Was.”
Producing Executive Director Murray Chase says, “Things will continue to be different for a while. Shows will still feature smaller casts and all performances will take place in our MainStage Jervey Theatre, with a distanced seating plan.”
The theatre will follow the recommendations of its COVID-19 task force which is comprised of medical and community advisors.
“Protocols will be similar to those we adopted when we first reopened last fall. Face coverings will be required of all audience members and staff. If someone doesn’t have one, we’re happy to provide one. This includes during performances,” said Chase.
Theatre staff says they will conduct quick temperature checks as guests enter and the bar will be closed at first but will reopen in stages. Another change is there will be no intermission.
Seats for the spring shows will go on sale Monday, March 8th at VeniceTheatre.org. Many 2019-2020 ticket holders received vouchers for future shows after the forced shutdown in March 2020. Those vouchers are valid anytime through 2022.
You can find a complete list of the spring shows below.
- Michelle Kasanofsky- 2020: The Year that Almost Was, March 26 and 27. The focus of this show will be on songs from shows the theatre was scheduled to present in 2020 but had to cancel due to the pandemic.
- Dwight Icenhower - Up Close and Personal has just been added to the schedule for April 5 - 7. The award-winning Elvis tribute artist returns after cutting his shows short last November due to the coronavirus.
- Back Home Again, A Tribute to John Denver starring Tom Becker is set for April 10 to April 12 (a change from the previously announced April 9 to 11).
- The contemporary musical John & Jen, about a brother and sister will star real-life siblings Casey and Kiley Berkery from April 17 through April 25 (a change from the previously announced April 22 through May 5.)
- Rounding out the spring schedule is the perennial audience favorite, Folk-Legacy Trio with concerts May 7 through May 10, adding an extra day to the originally announced May 7-9.
