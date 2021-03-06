Rain is headed this way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Clouds increased along the Suncoast this evening hinting at a change to come. That change arrives late Saturday morning and into the afternoon as showers and a couple rumbles of thunder roll through. So if you need to get outdoor work done, the early morning hour will be your best bet. The front moves through and we dry out for Sunday but, temperatures are cooler to end the week and start the new week along with breezy winds sticking around into the midweek. Temperatures will not rebound back to the 80′s till later in the week.