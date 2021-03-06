Photographer captures amazing footage of Blacktip sharks near the beaches of Singer Island

SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Some Blacktip sharks got a little close for comfort near the shores of West Palm Beach, and the entire incident was captured by drone footage.
Photographer Paul Dabill shared the footage with ABC7 and noted that it was amazing to watch the acrobatics of the sharks.
The footage was captured at Singer Island. While it’s always important to be mindful of wildlife in open waters, it is amazing to appreciate the beauty of nature from afar.
You can see more videos on Dabill’s photography page here.
