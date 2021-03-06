Manatee County looking for acting County Administrator

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Now through March 12, Manatee County will be accepting applications for an acting County Administrator.
In a press release, county officials say the County Administrator is the chief executive for the local government and is responsible for the oversight of 12 county departments and over 1,900 employees. While a national search will begin soon, the temporary replacement will be in control for up to one year.
According to county officials, this position requires the applicant to work with the Board of County Commissioners. They also say applicants should have vast experience in the private sector, as well as senior management experience in local or regional government.
You can learn more about this position and apply here.
