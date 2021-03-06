Good Morning Suncoast Saturday Morning Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a storm for our Saturday, but it is literally a one day event. Sunday we go back to our regularly scheduled Spring Break Suncoast weather. Rain will develop through the morning, then taper off in the late afternoon. Rain totals on average are likely to range from 0.10″ to 0.25″. Skies clear out overnight, then we’re back to several days of sunny skies and gradually warmer temperatures. The following week of March 15th could bring a more active storm pattern and a better chance at more rain.