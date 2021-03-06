Business owners and visitors in downtown Venice have mixed feelings over wearing masks

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The mask wearing debate is heating up following the arrest of 51-year-old Nancy Simpson. Simpson refused to wear a mask in the lobby of the Days Inn in Port Charlotte and leave the property. She would then get into an altercation with deputies.
“I have a problem with that because I think it’s part of our responsibility, part of being in this community or whatever community she was from,” said Robert Gartrell, a Venice resident.
In downtown Venice there is mixed reaction from business owners and visitors. Signs to wear masks could be seen on half of the stores.
“We had a guy stand here the other day, say it’s my body my choice, I said well I’m sorry it’s my store my choice,” said Mark Durcho, Owner of B & B Bootery.
Durcho did not let that customer shop at his store. Not everyone is happy with the stores that require people to wear a mask.
“I feel more comfortable without wearing it,” said Bill, a Venice area resident. “I kind of like the idea where they are not mandatory in businesses, I kind of prefer that route.”
Although there is no mask mandate currently in place in Venice, the Venice MainStreet organization is urging people to wear masks while shopping downtown.
“It’s up to the individual businesses, how they conduct their policies and procedures at their stores,” said Kara Morgan, CEO of Venice MainStreet. “And I empower them to try and make sure their employees and customers are safe.”
