United extending Sarasota-Denver nonstop flights through the summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - United Airlines has extended its seasonal nonstop service between the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Denver International Airport through the summer. The once-a-day daily service between SRQ and DEN begins on April 4 and extends through Sept. 6.
“This daily flight will provide our customers access to exciting vacation destinations and allow travelers another option when connecting to or from westbound destinations beyond,” said Rick Piccolo, SRQ president and chief executive officer.
The flight will leave Sarasota at 10 a.m., arriving in Denver at 3:33 p.m. The return flight leaves Denver at 4:04 p.m., arriving in Sarasota at 6:10 p.m. United will be using 75-seat Embraer 175 aircraft.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.