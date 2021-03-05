Sarasota man charged with possession of child porn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Sarasota man on 24 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Donald Anderson, of Sarasota, was arrested March 4 after an investigation began in October 2020, when detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a short video depicting child pornography was uploaded to Dropbox.
Detectives utilized the IP address used to upload the video, to identify Anderson as the suspect. A search by detectives of Anderson’s devices yielded 24 photos and videos of child pornography.
Anderson remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.
