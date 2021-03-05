Roadwork to close streets in downtown Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of downtown Bradenton will be closed to traffic March 15-18 as work wraps up on a road improvement project, officials said Friday.
The area involved is 53rd Avenue West, from 26th Street West to 36th Street West. Eastbound traffic will be shut down for these five days, according to Matt Merucci of the Manatee County Public Works Department.
It also will require the closure of north- and southbound traffic across 26th Street West. Drivers should avoid the area or allow for extra time to navigate the detour routes.
Merucci also noted following this work, there will be a small lane closure on a short stretch of traffic on 53rd Avenue West, just east of 26th Street West, that will be advertised in the near future and that will completely bring the road work to a close for this project.
