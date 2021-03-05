Rain likely as we move into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Skies will be clear overnight and through the day on Friday. Lows to start the day on Friday will be in the mid 50′s for most everyone a few degrees cooler along the coast. Look for sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph switching to the east later in the day.
Clouds will be on the increase as we move into the Saturday as an area of low pressure begins to move in from the west. Saturday we wake up with clouds and temperatures in the low 60′s. The rain chances go up considerably by midday as the low moves through Central Florida. The high on Saturday will warm into the low 70′s before the rain moves in. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph. The rain chance is at 70% for Saturday.
Saturday evening expect a chance for a few showers up until 7 p.m. and then clearing and turning chilly by Sunday morning. The low on Sunday will be in the low 50′s and with the wind out of the north at 15 to 20 mph it will feel much colder. There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs only around 72.
Monday we begin the warming trend with mostly fair skies expected and highs in the mid 70′s under mostly sunny skies. From Tuesday through Thursday we will see generally sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s and no real threat of any rain.
____________
For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 5-10 knots to start the day on Friday with winds switching around to the NW at 10 knots by early afternoon. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.