Rain likely as we move into the weekend

Clouds will be on the increase as we move into the Saturday as an area of low pressure begins to move in from the west. Saturday we wake up with clouds and temperatures in the low 60′s. The rain chances go up considerably by midday as the low moves through Central Florida. The high on Saturday will warm into the low 70′s before the rain moves in. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph. The rain chance is at 70% for Saturday.