Push continues for more pop-up sites in Manatee County similar to Colony Cove COVID vaccine site

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the third and last day for vaccines at the Colony Cove mobile home community in Ellenton. 3500 vaccines administered this week at the pop-up site.
“Here the first day was a little confusing but after that it was great,” said Napoleon Leal, a Colony Cove resident who got his vaccine shot earlier this week. “You walk in, you have your appointment, 30 minutes later you’re out the door.”
Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia recently wrote a letter to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. She is making a push to bring sites like this to more mobile home communities and more senior citizens on the Suncoast.
“I think it’s a great idea, I think they should try to mobilize all the different senior living areas and it’s super easy,” said Kevin O’Hara, a Bradenton resident.
Colony Cove residents say they even have a golf cart group to help drive shut-ins to the site to get registered and get the vaccine.
“It was a great community thing to get those people who would have a hard time,” said Anne Leal, A Colony Cove resident who got the vaccine. “Elderly that don’t have computers to get registered, I think it was a great help and would be good for a lot of communities.”
Linda Smith says although she is not getting the vaccine at this time, she is in full support of residents in these mobile home communities to have easy access to the vaccine.
“I know people are wanting to get it and if they want to, they should have to the right to get it quickly,” said Smith.
Residents who got the shot at the Colony Cove site this week will receive their second shot of the vaccine at the same location in three weeks.
