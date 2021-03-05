North Port woman charged in Nov. 29 fatal crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port woman faces multiple charges after a crash that killed a pregnant woman, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The FHP Traffic Homicide Division arrested Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, of North Port, March 4 on two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving while license suspend involving death, and two counts of DUI property damage.
In the Nov. 29, 2020, crash, Gray was driving a 2003 Honda Accord south on River Road at 5:20 a.m., and veered across the center line, just south of Center Road. At the same time, a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling north on River Road when the vehicles collided, killing a 28-year old Port Charlotte woman and her unborn child, the FHP said. Gray, the sole occupant of the Honda, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and since released.
A toxicology examination determined Gray’s blood alcohol concentration level to be a .124, investigators said.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.