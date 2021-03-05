First shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference in Ocala, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the first shipment of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson had arrived in Florida late Thursday evening.
The governor didn’t specify how much of the single-dose vaccine had arrived. DeSantis said he would elaborate on the vaccine’s use for law enforcement officers later in the day in Polk County. DeSantis will hold a news conference there at 2 p.m.
According to reports from recent studies, the vaccine showed a 72% efficacy rate overall. The vaccine also does not have to be stored in freezing temperatures.
You can watch the governor’s announcement below.
