First shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Florida
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Source: VA)
By ABC7 Staff | March 5, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 12:59 PM

OCALA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference in Ocala, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the first shipment of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson had arrived in Florida late Thursday evening.

The governor didn’t specify how much of the single-dose vaccine had arrived. DeSantis said he would elaborate on the vaccine’s use for law enforcement officers later in the day in Polk County. DeSantis will hold a news conference there at 2 p.m.

According to reports from recent studies, the vaccine showed a 72% efficacy rate overall. The vaccine also does not have to be stored in freezing temperatures.

