First Alert Weather: Warmer today with building clouds before showers Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you considered yesterday a smidge too cool, then today is your day as temperatures will climb to near 80. And the air will remain comfortable for most as the humidity will continue to feel dry. Winds will be lighter and a sea-breeze will form near the coast in the afternoon. This evening you will notice an increase in high clouds, which could lead to a very colorful sunset.
Tomorrow the high clouds will build and lower and showers will move in. The heaviest of the rain will move past in the afternoon and total rainfall could be in the 1/4 to 1/2 inch range with some higher amounts in any thunderstorms that might form.
