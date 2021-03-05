City of Sarasota extends emergency measures through March 12

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has extended its declaration of a local citywide public health emergency through March 12 following a weekly review, as required by the city charter, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency order was issued Friday by City Manager Marlon Brown, in consultation with Mayor Hagen Brody and City Attorney Robert Fournier.
The city’s temporary street closure program allows additional space for outdoor dining to help restaurants and retailers severely impacted by the pandemic. Lemon Avenue will be closed between Main Street and State Street from 3:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
City Hall and other city buildings are now open to the public and face coverings are required. Some offices, including Permitting, are open by appointment only. Call 941-263-6000 to schedule an appointment, or visit www.SarasotaFL.gov for online services.
