Punta Gorda woman charged DUI manslaughter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter in connected with a Dec. 14 crash in Sarasota County.
The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday arrested 37-year-old Olivia Hernandez of Punta Gorda for DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury and DUI property damage.
In the December 14, 2020, crash, Hernandez was driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, a mile north of Jacaranda Boulevard at about 10:40 p.m.
At the same time, a 2012 Nissan was traveling north on I-75. The front left of the Hyundai collided with the front left of the Nissan. The crash resulted in the death of the Nissan driver, a 21-year-old man from Lauderdale Lakes, and serious injuries to his 16-year-old female passenger from Penbroke Pines.
A toxicology examination determined Hernandez’s blood alcohol concentration level to be a .133, investigators said.
Hernandez was booked into the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
Jacaranda Blvd.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.