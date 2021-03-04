Publix will also offer vaccines to school employees regardless of age

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following an announcement by CVS, Publix Pharmacy also announced that they will be offering vaccines to all educators no matter their age group.
CVS pharmacies announced Wednesday night that they would bypass the order of Gov. Ron DeSantis that school employees must be OVER the age of 50 before they are eligible to be vaccinated. CVS, who is operating a location in Bradenton, says all educators, regardless of age, can schedule an appointment.
Publix made a similar move. Starting with appointments made during Friday’s scheduling opportunity, all Florida K-12 and child care teachers and personnel will be eligible to make an appointment at a Publix Pharmacy. The online reservation system will open Friday, March 5 at 7 a.m. ET, and eligible individuals will be able to schedule appointments for Monday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 9.
Appointments will go quickly.
To sign up for a vaccine at Publix, click here.
For CVS, which is operating a clinic in Bradenton, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.