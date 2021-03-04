Manatee County will begin booking 9,600 vaccination appointments for next week

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced that they will be contacting 4,500 seniors today to schedule next week’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments. More appointments will be scheduled in the coming days.
Vaccines will be distributed at Manatee County’s Public Safety Center from March 8-12. On Monday, another 5,100 seniors will be called for appointments at Bennett Park.
The Florida Department of Emergency Management will administer first doses at the Public Safety Center over the next four weeks, followed by four weeks when they will administer second doses. The Manatee County Public Safety Center is located at 2101 47th Terrace E, Bradenton.
The state-operated site will open on Monday from noon to 5 p.m. and it will administer 500 doses. Then, beginning Tuesday March 9 1,000 doses a day will be administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week.
Manatee County will be using its automated appointment booking system to notify the patients randomly selected. The calls should appear from a familiar number, the same number Manatee County Call Center has used to book appointments for several weeks: (941) 742-4300.
Those who are in the vaccine standby pool do not need to program a new number in their phones. Vaccine recipients will be randomly selected from the standby pool. When you are selected, you will receive an automated phone call from (941) 742-4300 to schedule your appointment. You will also receive a text message from 88911 and/or an email if you provided a mobile phone number or email address with your registration.
Those who are notified for an appointment should respond quickly. Those who do not respond within two hours will be placed back in the standby pool.
When the call or text arrives, seniors will see three options:
- Select 1 if you can attend the scheduled appointment date and time.
- Select 2 if you cannot attend the scheduled appointment date and time. You will be entered back into the standby pool to be selected at another time.
- Select 3 if you have already received the vaccine and/or want to be removed from the standby pool.
After you select one of these options, you will receive a follow-up message via phone, text and/or email confirm your appointment date, time and location. To enroll in the county’s vaccination pool, visit vax.mymanatee.org or call 311.
