Guilty verdict in case of Sarasota man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The man charged in a 2016 homicide in Sarasota County has been found guilty.
Bernis Boykins admitted to the May 2016 death of Tonya Simpson. Simpson was the mother of Boykins’ ex-girlfriend. He told officers he stabbed her to death. Simpson’s daughter was also injured in the incident.
Boykins was found guilty on both counts: murder in the second degree with a weapon and attempted murder in the second degree with a weapon.
Sentencing is set for April 23, 2021.
