First Alert Weather: Clouds give way to sunshine today with a mild and crisp afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will build across the Suncoast today, and dry air will mix away the clouds. Sunny skies and a cool crisp north wind will make the afternoon comfortable and seasonable.
Expect a high near 73, which is close to the average temperature for this time of year. Tomorrow will be warmer and winds lighter. With a high near 80, we will see a sea breeze form near the coast and clouds build during the overnight.
Saturday could be wet. Rain showers will move in and coverage could be widespread. Rain chances remain high but there is also uncertainty in how much rain will fall in the rain bucket.
The heaviest of the rain looks like it will move just to our north. However, any southward movement in the location of the approaching low-pressure center could increase our rainfall totals. The forecast will continue to be refined over the next 24 hours.
