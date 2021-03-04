FDOH reports COVID-19 positivity rate dips Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest COVID-19 positivity rates show a slight dip statewide as well as along the Suncoast. The Department of Health is reporting a 5.37% positivity rate statewide. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting rates of 5.43% and 3.81% respectively.
The state is also reporting 6,144 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,930,232. One hundred and twenty new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 31,387. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
ABC7 will update this story with vaccine totals once those numbers are available.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 32,309: Residents: 31,626; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 683
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 608; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,375; Nonresidents: 36
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,615 (46%); Female: 16,665 (53%); Unknown/No data: 346 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,642 (8%); White: 19,439; (61%); Other: 5,153 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,392 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,207 (23%); Not-Hispanic: 17,179 (54%); Unknown/No Data: 7,240 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 27,301; Residents: 26,020; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,281
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 749; Hospitalizations; Residents: 1,251; Nonresidents: 56
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,086 (46%); Female: 13,817 (53%); Unknown/No data: 117 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,500 (6%); White: 18,463; (71%); Other: 2,013 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,044 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,905 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 14,758 (57%); Unknown/No Data: 8,357 (32%)
