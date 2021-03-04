DOH-Sarasota announces pop-up site in Venice on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health will be sending out more first-dose notifications Thursday for a new pop-up clinic in Venice.
The state-sponsored drive-thru clinic will be held Sunday.
Notifications will go out today, March 4 for a state-sponsored first-dose pop-up drive-thru vaccine clinic Sunday, March 7 at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Fairgrounds. Moderna will be given. As of March 4, DOH-Sarasota will be scheduling up to account number 79,616.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.