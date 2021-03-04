Democrats, DeSantis square off on vaccines

“I want seniors to get shots, and I think they did a great job doing that. We just weren’t involved with that in any way, shape or form,” he told reporters Thursday in Crystal River. “If you are 65 and up, I am not worried about your income bracket. I am worried about your age bracket, because it’s the age and not the income that shows the risk. So, if they were able to go into a community that is heavily senior and vaccinate people, that is very, very good. So, for that article to suggest that somehow that was one of our sites, that is just factually wrong.”