Chief Inspector releases preliminary findings on state’s unemployment system

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Chief Inspector released a preliminary report on the state’s controversial CONNECT reemployment system after months of inquiry.
In May 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis directed Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel to initiate a review of CONNECT, a system which was implemented in October 2013, to provide a historical analysis of project benchmarks, reported costs, contractual obligations, and other information as a result of an unprecedented spike in unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many who applied for unemployment say they continued hitting dead ends.
The preliminary report points out the weakest areas of the system, most stemming from the system not being designed to handle the influx of claims and that some features were not functioning correctly. The inspector recommending doing significant examinations of further systems, making sure they have capable capacity, as well as making sure that there is adequate staff as well.
