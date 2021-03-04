Another chance for rain this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some much needed rain fell over parts of the Suncoast on Wednesday with all of it getting out of the way by the time 1st. pitch was thrown at the spring training games. We will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with a cool start as temperatures drop into the mid 50′s. With plenty of sunshine temperatures will warm into the low 70′s near the beaches and mid 70′s inland. The low humidity will be sticking around as north winds blow at 5-10 mph.
Friday will be cool once again to start the day with lows around 55 degrees which is average for this time of year. Winds will start to turn to the ENE which will warm things up into the mid 70′s under mostly sunny skies. Should be a super nice day on Friday.
Saturday expect clouds to be on the increase as storm system begins to move across Florida. Look for mostly cloudy skies a good chance for mainly showers with a slight risk of an isolated thunderstorm or two through the day. The rain chance is elevated at 60%. Due to the clouds and rain the high will only be in the low 70′s. It will be windy both Saturday and Sunday so boaters beware seas will be rough going on both days.
Sunday the storm system will be long gone and we will see a chilly start with lows in the low to mid 50′s and a bit of a wind out of the north which will make if feel cooler. Sunny skies on Sunday will bring highs in the low 70′s a few degrees below average.
We start the work week with typical early Spring weather with lows in the mid 50′s and highs in the mid 70′s under mostly sunny skies.
Look for more of the same through Wednesday getting a couple of degrees warmer each day.
For boaters Thursday look for winds starting out at 5-10 knots from the north picking up to 15 and turning more to the NW later in the day. Seas will be running some 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waterways.
