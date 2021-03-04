Another chance for rain this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some much needed rain fell over parts of the Suncoast on Wednesday with all of it getting out of the way by the time 1st. pitch was thrown at the spring training games. We will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with a cool start as temperatures drop into the mid 50′s. With plenty of sunshine temperatures will warm into the low 70′s near the beaches and mid 70′s inland. The low humidity will be sticking around as north winds blow at 5-10 mph.