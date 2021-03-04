Anonymous donor matching up to $15K in donations to Suncoast Humane Society

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - An anonymous donor has agreed to match up to $15,000 in donations at the Suncoast Humane Society.
Donations cover vaccinations and spay/neuters, injuries, illness and more. The shelter estimates that that services can cost up to $450 per animal. Adoptions fees barely cover the cost of care.
Donor support also helps to keep the humane society’s Community Pet Food Bank stocked so that families struggling financially, many due to the effects of COVID-19, can feed their pets.
You can donate a gift by visiting www.humane.org.
If you would like to make a long-term impact, you can join Suncoast Humane Society’s Sustainer Circle, a monthly giving program which helps to sustain SHS today and tomorrow. Online giving is easy, fast, environmentally-friendly, and it reduces administrative costs.
