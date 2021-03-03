Red tide watch along the Suncoast

Scientists at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium are conducting a five-year study of red tide blooms in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s all part of their National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Association funded project. As part of their research, Mote scientists are still investigating why certain seasons, like 2018, are worse than others. The marine researchers are determining how physics, warmer temperatures, climate change, hurricane intensity, and other factors could be feeding into the growth of those algae blooms.