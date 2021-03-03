Red tide watch along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While there have been no reported major red tide blooms in the waters off of Manatee and Sarasota counties, this year, red tide has been detected south of us in Lee and Collier counties.
A recent low level concentration of the toxic algae was found in Gasparilla and Boca Grande Pass, however the overall levels are at an average point and have decreased in the last month.
Scientists at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium are conducting a five-year study of red tide blooms in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s all part of their National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Association funded project. As part of their research, Mote scientists are still investigating why certain seasons, like 2018, are worse than others. The marine researchers are determining how physics, warmer temperatures, climate change, hurricane intensity, and other factors could be feeding into the growth of those algae blooms.
Dr. Cynthia Heil and her team at Mote’s Red Tide Institute are hoping to fill the gap of contributing factors in order to better forecast these blooms.
“We are fairly good at short term predictions, on a two to three day window, on predicting where the bloom will go,” said Dr. Heil.
Forecasting an active algae bloom season can help businesses and local governments better prepare for the possible impact that red tide could have on tourism.
