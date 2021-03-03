Police searching for hit-and-run driver

March 3, 2021

POST CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who seriously injured a bicyclist and then drove away Tuesday evening in Port Charlotte.

Investigators say the cyclist, a 66-year-old Port Charlotte man, was heading north in the left turn lane on U.S. 41, approaching Elkcam Boulevard at 7:45 p.m.

A vehicle hit the cyclist from behind and then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the FHP report said. The victim did not see what kind of vehicle struck him.

